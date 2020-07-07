Perhaps more importantly, an injection every two months may allow more people to remain on medication, known as “pre-exposure prophylaxis” or PrEP, that blocks the virus. People whose medical care is inconsistent, including homeless people, intravenous drug users and others in unstable situations, have trouble remaining on the daily pills. Others are reluctant to access them because of the stigma still associated with HIV.

“Giving individuals an option of an injection every eight weeks instead of taking a daily pill to prevent HIV provides choices and flexibility,” Monica Gandhi, San Francisco co-chair of the AIDS 2020 conference, said in an email. The worldwide conference is taking place online this week.

Truvada and Descovy, both manufactured by Gilead Sciences, are the only PrEP drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration on the market. A generic form of Truvada is expected soon, but Gilead has been the target of activist groups for setting high prices for its drugs.

The injectable drug tested in the new study is made by ViiV Healthcare.

About 1.7 million people throughout the world became infected with HIV last year — a figure experts say could be greatly reduced if more people had access to PrEP and stayed on it. Taken daily, the drug is more than 90 percent effective at preventing sexual transmission of the virus and more than 70 percent effective at blocking it among people who inject street drugs and share needles.

