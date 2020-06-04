Floyd “became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others,” and officers responded by using pepper spray to subdue him, the bureau said.
Floyd was unresponsive after being pepper sprayed and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death is under investigation. Officials said it does not appear be related to COVID-19.
A message seeking comment about Floyd’s death was left Thursday with the Bureau of Prisons.
Floyd had been at the facility since Oct. 30, 2019, the bureau said.
