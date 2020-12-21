Your questions about coronavirus vaccines, answered

People who have mild allergies to food, pets, environment or latex can get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Concerns about rare but severe allergic reactions were sparked by recent reports that two health-care workers in Britain had such reactions after being vaccinated. The CDC said Dec. 19 it was reviewing six cases of anaphylaxis in people given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Government officials and medical experts say these rare reactions should not deter the general public from taking the vaccine, although the standard guidance is that people who get the shot should linger at the clinic or doctor’s office for 15 minutes, and 30 minutes if they have a history of severe allergic reactions. Anaphylaxis can be quickly reversed with epinephrine and other medicines.

The FDA and the CDC say people with a history of severe allergic reactions to any component of the vaccines should not get the shots.

Researchers do not know which component in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine might have triggered the severe allergic responses. Many, but not all, of the chemicals in that shot and the Moderna one are the same. They both use polyethylene glycol, a chemical widely used in medicines, cosmetics and other household products, which the FDA has said it is looking at as a possible culprit. Officials at the National Institutes of Health are devising a study to find out why a small number of people have had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

If you have a history of severe allergic reaction to another vaccine or injectable therapy, that should not necessarily preclude you from getting the shots. But the CDC advises that you consult your doctor beforehand.