Your questions about coronavirus vaccines, answered

chevron-right Can I return to my old activities?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that if you are fully vaccinated, you can resume all your usual activities without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when you are indoors or in large groups. However, you will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and any rules in effect at any businesses you frequent, as well as state and local restrictions, if those are more restrictive.

If you travel, you are still required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or two weeks after the second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Even after that point, you should still watch out for symptoms of covid-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

If you have a compromised immune system, or are taking medications such as steroids that weaken the immune system, you should talk to your health-care provider to discuss your activities. You may need to keep taking precautions to prevent covid-19.

You do not need to quarantine or be tested if you are exposed to the virus as long as you do not develop symptoms. Fully vaccinated employees of high-density workplaces such as meatpacking plants without symptoms also do not need to quarantine after an exposure. But a test is recommended to be certain.

Fully vaccinated international travelers coming to the United States are still required to get tested within three days of their arrival, or show documentation they’ve recovered from covid-19 in the past three months. They should still get tested three to five days after their trip.

The CDC updated its previously more cautious guidance on May 13, citing falling infection rates in the United States and real-world evidence of the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines even against more contagious variants circulating in the country. Officials also noted the rarity of breakthrough infections in those who are fully vaccinated and the lesser severity of the relatively few infections that have occurred.