An average of 3,100 people in the United States died of the coronavirus each day in January — one every 28 seconds.

(Ramsay de Give For The Washington Post)

In a nation still partially shut down, those deaths often took place out of sight. But in hospitals and funeral homes and living rooms and cemeteries across America, the torrent of death was inescapable.

The pandemic’s long, deadly reach is evident in Arizona, where workers claw at the red dirt of Monument Valley to make a grave for a covid-19 victim, while in a Pittsburgh hospital’s intensive care unit, medical workers fight to save patients ravaged by the virus. (Photos by Ramsay de Give for The Washington Post and Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
On three of the deadliest days in the deadliest month, Washington Post reporters and photographers fanned out across the nation to capture the stories of the people and places closest to the lives lost.

THE CORONER

THE RESERVATION

THE HOSPITAL

THE DAY CARE

THE CEMETERY

THE MORTUARY

THE HOSPICE NURSES

THE VIRTUAL FUNERAL

THE PRIEST

THE PARENTS

A mass-casualty event every day

Inside the dark winter of covid-19 in America

THE CORONER

DANVILLE, PA.

Montour County Coroner Scott E. Lynn stands inside a trailer outside Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. The temperature-controlled trailer houses eight people who have died of covid-19: A “slow day,” Lynn says.
8 a.m. ET Monday

Story by Joel Achenbach. Photography by Rachel Wisniewski.

It’s the first day back at work for Scott E. Lynn, the Montour County coroner. He’s been sick with covid-19. He was out for a month and lost 25 pounds. As he arrives at his office in a remote corner of Geisinger Medical Center, he still feels weak.

Lynn doesn’t know how he contracted covid. Deceased people do not spread the virus under normal circumstances. And Lynn mostly handles corpses enclosed in two layers of body bags.

“I can only assume it was somewhere in the process of my death investigations,” he says. He wears a mask at work, but he still has to go into homes, motel rooms, hospital rooms, getting close not only to the dead person but to witnesses and survivors.

The coroner is often the person who informs families that a loved one has died. There is an art to that, and Lynn says the coroner cannot wear a mask when telling someone news that will crush them. A good coroner also does not say someone “is no longer with us” or “passed away.” Lynn simply states that the person died. “To start the grieving process, you basically have to hit ’em between the eyes.”

Now, he is worried he won’t be able to withstand the physical demands of the week ahead. The previous weekend, his office handled 17 covid-19 deaths. This weekend, 15.

Lynn notices an envelope on his desk.

It’s a resignation letter from one of his deputies, totally out of the blue. The deputy has a family, and the work had become too much.

Just like that, Lynn’s workforce has shrunk from five to four. And his situation is about to get worse.

THE RESERVATION

TUBA CITY, ARIZ.

Michael Begay, left, the owner of Valley Ridge Mortuary in Tuba City, Ariz., and employee Mike Carroll move a coffin on Jan. 11.
A Valley Ridge Mortuary hearse carries the body of covid-19 victim John Bigman to his burial site.
A Valley Ridge Mortuary hearse carries the body of covid-19 victim John Bigman to his burial site.
Begay works in the outdoor refrigerator used to hold bodies before burial.
7 a.m. MT Monday

Story by Abigail Hauslohner. Photography by Ramsay de Give.

Fourteen bodies are stored on newly installed shelves in this small-town mortuary’s freezer. Since the pandemic hit here last spring, it has become a crowded bunkhouse for the dead.

Valley Ridge is the only mortuary for hundreds of miles, on the western side of Navajo Nation, a vast expanse that encompasses territory in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. It is the largest Indian reservation in the United States, where covid-19 has killed Native Americans at roughly 2.6 times the rate of Whites.

One of them was John Bigman. He was 71 when the virus killed him.

It takes just a few minutes for mortuary employee Mike Carroll and his boss to find Bigman in the freezer, his name scrawled across a white body bag. Together, they lift him into a steel casket.

Soon, Carroll is at the wheel of a hearse, moving swiftly across the desert. Bigman is in the back. At a cemetery 100 miles down the road, the dead man’s family will be waiting for him.

The sun is just above the horizon, illuminating the silhouettes of sandstone mesas and power lines.

Carroll, a 55-year-old with a salt-and-pepper ponytail that hangs nearly to his belt, was a jewelry artist in the pre-coronavirus era, traveling to art shows around the region.

Since he started working at the mortuary four months ago, the travel has increased. He occasionally logs 600 miles a day, depending on the distances of burials and whether he makes a run to Phoenix to pick up more caskets. Valley Ridge performed five burials a day the week before.

As he drives, he passes low-slung houses, trailers and shacks set sporadically amid the sagebrush and juniper, dusty lots occupied by broken-down cars and the occasional herd of goats.

Carroll realized the other day that these landmarks no longer stir fond memories of art and gatherings. They remind him of loss.

He thinks about the speech one man made at a recent funeral, how he described the importance of juniper to Navajo culture — for medicine, for ceremonial adornment, for the blue-corn porridge shared between husband and wife at weddings. It is a culture that seems to be disappearing more rapidly with each elder’s death.

Carroll talks to Bigman. “I’m taking you home,” he tells him, his voice raspy and soft. The Navajo believe life is a circle, so he tells Bigman that he is helping him to complete the circle.

In less than an hour now, they’ll be at the cemetery.

THE HOSPITAL

PITTSBURGH

Respiratory therapist Dana Tallat holds a bloodwork monitor for Brad Butcher, director of the medical-surgical intensive care unit at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, outside the room of a patient on Jan. 11.
Nurse Shannon Casey helps Brenda Markle, a covid-19 patient who was admitted 38 days before.
Nurse Shannon Casey helps Brenda Markle, a covid-19 patient who was admitted 38 days before.
A team turns over a covid-19 patient in the ICU.
9 a.m. ET Monday

Story by Lenny Bernstein. Photography by Michael S. Williamson.

Alarms blare in the medical-surgical intensive care unit. The patient in Room 9 has had a sudden drop in blood pressure. Doctors and nurses scramble to administer medication.

Crisis averted, the team assembles: Four residents, two fellows specializing in intensive care, a pharmacist and Brad Butcher, the physician who directs this 24-bed unit at UPMC Mercy hospital.

Butcher, just back from vacation, started his day two hours earlier. On his computer, he clicked through the charts of the 23 people in the ICU, taking notes on their conditions, medications, prognoses — anything that might affect their care.

At a meeting before morning rounds, Butcher lit up at the mention of a woman in Room 7, whom he admitted 38 days ago. She can hardly move, and thick fluid rattles in her lungs. But she is still alive and slightly improved. Butcher, 41, would not have predicted this when he left for vacation two weeks earlier.

Her survival, he’ll say later, makes his heart feel like it is singing.

Now, he and his team creep through the narrow corridor outside the glass doors of single rooms, as the machinery of intensive medical care beeps and blinks around them. They push two computers on wheels that allow them to look up information and add notes on how they will treat each patient.

In Room 4 lies Ram Rai, a heavy smoker whose vulnerability to covid-19 is heightened by lung disease and diabetes. Butcher knows he has little time left. Outside the room, a resident begins to outline his plan. Butcher stops him.

“Is he going to leave the hospital alive?” Butcher asks.

“No.”

“So we just need to call the family today. So you just need to help them understand, despite the cultural issues, that he is going to die,” Butcher says. “Some families get it at the first conversation. And for some, it’s a journey.”

Covid-19 has made these conversations much more difficult. With visitation restricted, families do not witness a loved one’s decline. A phone call is a poor substitute.

But Butcher has become practiced at this grim skill. They will find the time, find the words. For now, rounds must continue.

THE DAY CARE

BALTIMORE

Joell Worth, 6, front, sits with classmates at the Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore on Jan. 11. It is the first day back since the center’s founder, Crystal Hardy-Flowers, died of covid-19 during the winter holiday break.
Condolence cards are posted near a photograph of Crystal Hardy-Flowers, the founder of Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center.
Condolence cards are posted near a photograph of Crystal Hardy-Flowers, the founder of Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center.
Teacher Keyona Simms, sits with students Karamya Martin, 4, left, and Jordyn Gunn, 2, during a bathroom break at Little Flowers.
9:20 a.m. ET Monday

Story by Karin Brulliard. Photography by Matt Roth.

Ms. Crystal would have been here by now.

She would have waltzed into the child-care center about 8:45 a.m., offered a singsong good morning, paused for a temperature check, then headed down the hall toward the big office adorned with her awards and diplomas and the calendar on which she had jotted that the annual report was due at the end of January.

Instead, Tiffany Lewis, the preschool teacher who records the temperatures of the puffy-coated children and anyone else who enters Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center, is alone in the cramped entrance vestibule. It is the center’s first day open since winter break. And it is the first day open since Crystal Hardy-Flowers, its founder and director, died of covid-19 on New Year’s Eve. She was 55.

“She always said that she was going to outlive all of us,” says Lewis, 39, standing near a folded wagon.

Lewis was the first teacher Hardy-Flowers, a social worker, hired when she started this place in one of Baltimore’s roughest neighborhoods in 2008. The first time they met, Lewis was struck by how much Hardy-Flowers looked like singer Patti LaBelle. They hit it off immediately.

To her staff, Hardy-Flowers was a champion, a friend, a mother. To her community, she was a pillar. The center stayed open throughout the pandemic. Hardy-Flowers knew the kids she served — from six weeks to 12 years old — needed someplace to go. Many of their parents are essential workers.

Hardy-Flowers had a lung condition, and she fell ill in mid-December. About a week before Christmas, she called an ambulance.

Lewis bought soup, orange juice, cough drops and flowers and arranged them in a basket from a dollar store. She took it to the hospital, but the staff turned it away. The gifts weren’t sterile.

“I was hurt, because my pastor always told me, ‘You give people their flowers while they’re alive,’ ” Lewis says. “Never got a chance to.”

Lewis scrolls through her phone for the last text she sent Hardy-Flowers.

Dec. 31, 9:44 a.m.: Three red hearts and two words: “FIGHT CRYSTAL.”

THE HOSPITAL

PITTSBURGH

As director of the medical-surgical intensive care unit at UPMC Mercy, part of Brad Butcher’s job is to discuss the care and possible death of patients with their family members.
11:09 a.m. ET Monday

In Room 4, Ram Rai’s organs are failing. At the nurses’ station, physician Brad Butcher is on the phone, delivering this news to the patient’s family.

Butcher is compassionate but blunt. He cannot risk being misunderstood.

“We’re getting to the point where there is no additional support that can be given with the breathing machine,” he says. “And his kidneys are failing as well. So although I can’t predict with certainty when he is going to die, I feel very confident that he will. And I just want to make sure that he doesn’t die alone in the hospital.”

Rai, 73, the head of a large Nepalese American family, arrived in Pittsburgh a decade ago. Rai’s son-in-law is on the other end of the phone, trying to absorb this terrible, if not unexpected, development.

Death is Butcher’s constant companion, as it is for all who provide intensive care.

“The second week of December was probably the worst week of my career,” he says later. “The first day I was on service, five patients died in a shift. And then I came back the next day, and three patients died. And I came back the next day, and three more patients died. And it was completely defeating.”

Rai, a retired gardener and carpenter, has been here for 29 days. He is sedated, unconscious, his head elevated, a ventilator tube protruding from the corner of his mouth.

The family says Rai’s son will come to the hospital. But there is one request: They want a Reiki healer to help.

Reiki practitioners attempt to treat the sick by placing their hands on or near them in a ritualistic way, channeling the “life force energy” they believe fights disease.

The request poses a problem. ICU patients can have just one visitor at a time. Rai’s son and the healer would be together.

Butcher knows clergy have been permitted for other patients. He asks two nurses to seek an exception.

“I want to be respectful of their religious beliefs,” he says. “I’d like to advocate for allowing us to do that if the hospital administration would be willing to make that happen.”

The request is quickly approved.

THE CEMETERY

HAGERSTOWN, MD.

Tray Redmon, 44, measures a grave at the Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md. Gravediggers work the site’s rock-strewn 52 acres with backhoes and shovels.
Redmon assists James Frederick, a machine operator, lower a vault into the ground at Rest Haven.
Redmon assists James Frederick, a machine operator, lower a vault into the ground at Rest Haven.
Multiple services are held every day at Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Many of the deaths are from covid-19.
11:40 a.m. ET Monday

Story by Griff Witte. Photography by Salwan Georges.

“Let’s see what we’ve got cooking,” says 60-year-old Eric Brown, notably cheerful for a lifer in the business of death.

With a few keystrokes on his office computer, he knows it will be another busy week.

Lately, they’ve all been busy. Brown and his father have run Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery for more than three decades. It’s never been like this.

Multiple services are held every day in the funeral home, a modern concrete-and-glass structure amid 52 acres of grass, trees and headstones.

“We can’t get the graves dug fast enough,” Brown tells a caller.

Many of the deaths are from covid-19. Cases began to surge in November. Two months later, the staff at Rest Haven is still feeling the consequences.

It doesn’t help that the cemetery is built atop an enormous slab of limestone. Dig down a foot, and you’re likely to hit rock. Two days later, you could still be digging.

There’s no time for that now. In recent weeks, Rest Haven has had to call in explosives experts to lay dynamite.

THE RESERVATION

OLIJATO, UTAH

Friends and family of John Bigman attend his funeral in Monument Valley, Ariz., on Jan. 11.
Friends and family of John Bigman attend his funeral in Monument Valley, Ariz., on Jan. 11.
Bigman, a member of the Navajo tribe, was 71 when the virus took him.
Bigman, a member of the Navajo tribe, was 71 when the virus took him.
Officiating pastor Leroy Thinn raises his hand skyward while giving an opening prayer for Bigman.
Officiating pastor Leroy Thinn raises his hand skyward while giving an opening prayer for Bigman.

9:45 a.m. MT Monday

Mike Carroll turns down a dirt road toward the community cemetery.

The graves are short hills of red dirt topped with bouquets of fake flowers. Some have tiny American flags stuck into the earth, others modest white crosses. One is dotted with colorful glass pebbles. Six Budweiser cans are lined up atop another.

On all sides of the horizon are towering red buttes — Monument Valley’s monuments.

John Bigman’s sister and brother stand beside their trucks and an open grave. Carroll greets them solemnly in Navajo, his first language and theirs, too.

Bigman’s wife of 25 years and the couple’s two grown children arrive. She clutches a metal placard that reads “John Paul Bigman, 1950-2021.” She sees the hearse, the grave, the relatives, and she starts to cry.

A pastor in a black cowboy hat, mask across his face, leads a prayer that flows between Navajo and English. A speaker plays “Amazing Grace” in Navajo.

Bigman was one of 12 siblings. He worked in a coal mine on the reservation for 28 years, his niece says through tears, reading the eulogy. He loved hunting. He did horse tricks. He told jokes. And he loved to perform Navajo songs and dances.

As a tractor pushes dirt into his grave, across the cemetery appears another cluster of trucks, another group of tearful relatives, another casket.

Bigman’s family can’t hear their voices over the wind. But they know that other family. They know they are from the same small town. They know that they, too, are burying someone they lost to the coronavirus.

THE DAY CARE

BALTIMORE

Cash Cain, left, Brielle Kelly, center, and Journee Simon play in the 3-year-olds class at Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center in Baltimore.
Cash Cain, left, Brielle Kelly, center, and Journee Simon play in the 3-year-olds class at Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center in Baltimore.
Shanikia Johnson, a teacher in the 3-year-olds class, helps Magjor Jones with a puzzle. Johnson was hired by the center’s late director, Crystal Hardy-Flowers, nine years ago. “She gave me my first start,” Johnson said.
Montana Mason, 3, prepares to head to recess.
12:30 p.m. ET Monday

“I want to say something,” says Sheldon Hopkins, a 7-year-old in a lemon-yellow coat. His feet dangle from a chair on the third floor of Little Flowers Early Childhood and Development Center. “She was the best.”

“You loved her, right?” Jamaal Miller says gently. “Yeah. It’s very sad.”

Miller, 32, is sitting in a circle with Sheldon and four other children. In normal times, they attend the center’s after-school program. Now, they’re here all day, watching their teachers via laptops. Miller, the aftercare coordinator, has become a virtual-learning supervisor.

Some of the kids have attended Little Flowers since they were babies. They knew Crystal Hardy-Flowers as the principal who danced with them on Fridays and gave them candy from a stash under her desk, even when they were sent to her office for misbehaving.

She is gone now, and Miller knows the kids might want to talk about it. He had dreaded coming back to work, but he figured the kids would buoy him. He just hoped he wouldn’t cry.

A first-grader in a polka-dot mask gets up to whisper in Miller’s ear.

“You feel like you’re going to cry? You want a hug?” Miller pulls her to his side, where she lingers.

The conversation veers wildly. Sheldon asks whether Hardy-Flowers built the center, which is part of a church campus. They talk about the cotillion dances she held, to make them feel like royalty. Miller shows a video of Hardy-Flowers dancing, and everyone howls in laughter. They bust up again when Sheldon states, matter-of-factly, that Hardy-Flowers had false teeth. (She did not, Miller assures.)

“I’m confused,” says Hayden Simmons, a 9-year-old in a tie-dyed sweatshirt. “Who’s the new owner?”

Miller explains that Hardy-Flowers’s niece and daughter are now in charge.

“They are carrying on Ms. Crystal’s legacy,” Miller says.

“What if they both died in the future?” Hayden asks.

“I’m pretty sure that the way they have it set up, is that someone in the family possibly takes it over, and, you know, makes it great,” Miller says.

Sheldon considers this.

“This is still Ms. Crystal’s building,” he says. “Forever.”

THE MORTUARY

LOS ANGELES

The body of a covid-19 victim is on a gurney at Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary in Covina, Calif. The mortuary, which has several locations in the state, is managing many more deaths than it did before the pandemic.
At Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary’s Los Angeles location, families can view the options for caskets in a showroom.
At Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary’s Los Angeles location, families can view the options for caskets in a showroom.
Gail Governale, mortuary supervisor at Guerra Gutierrez, organizes funerals on a whiteboard on Jan. 11.
Elizabeth Jacobo, 14, wipes tears away during the funeral for her grandfather, Jorge Jacobo, at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary in Los Angeles. Jacobo died after contracting the coronavirus.
10:07 a.m. PT Monday

Story by Scott Wilson. Photography by Philip Cheung.

The mortuary’s floor-to-ceiling whiteboard is a meticulous graffiti of black, red and green.

Not a slot is open from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. Some have been booked twice. That will leave the drivers, embalmers, flower delivery staff and, in this age of covid-19, the cleaners more stressed than usual.

The six hooks for keys to the mortuary’s vans and hearses are empty save one. Each is out on a pickup.

This is mortuary supervisor Gail Governale’s domain, a hallway-turned-logistics-center on the second floor of the Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary, a fixture along East Beverly Boulevard.

The mortuary, a stucco and red-tile-roof building, manages 800 cases a year in normal times. It has tripled that pace since the pandemic began.

“I say fill it to the rim with Brim,” says Governale, 59, dating herself with an allusion to an old coffee commercial.

Of the 40 names on the board, only two are not Latino. Most come from within a five-mile radius.

This morning, the mortuary already has dispatched eight bodies to churches or burial sites. It has turned down three families seeking services for relatives who died over the weekend. Never before in its 76-year history has the mortuary had to do so.

Lori Silva, an administrator and a 36-year veteran of the industry, peers over Governale’s shoulder. She carries a sheaf of forms, each held together with a thick green Guerra Gutierrez clip.

“We just got seven more cases over the weekend,” Silva says.

A deep breath, not quite a sigh, and Governale looks at the board.

THE HOSPICE NURSES

COLFAX, LA.

Hospice nurse Loren Ducote dons personal protective equipment at her car as she prepares to visit a patient in his Colfax, La., home on Jan. 11.
Kayla Payne, a certified nursing assistant, applies lotion to Willis Prather in Colfax, La. Prather is bedridden after contracting the coronavirus.
Kayla Payne, a certified nursing assistant, applies lotion to Willis Prather in Colfax, La. Prather is bedridden after contracting the coronavirus.
Ducote examines Prather, 101, for signs of increased illness.
1:10 p.m. CT Monday

Story by William Wan. Photography by Kimberly Workman.

Willis Prather, 101, is exhausted. The hospice workers visiting his home had just given him a bath and a shave. He had been fine on his own until two weeks ago, when he was hit by the coronavirus and collapsed in the middle of the night. At the hospital, doctors found bleeding in his brain.

Outside the single-story brick home surrounded by trees, hospice nurse Loren Ducote opens the trunk of her car and begins donning layer after layer of protective equipment.

The pandemic has deprived her of essential tools — the ability to touch and hold dying patients’ hands, to hug their grieving family. “They can’t even see me smile when I talk to them,” she says.

Inside, Prather lies in a medical bed in his living room. Ducote, 26, makes small talk as she gently examines his body with her gloved hands.

“You’re looking all sharp after that clean bath and shave. Doesn’t get any better than that, huh?” she says. Prather smiles and nods.

It is unclear how much longer he has left — months, maybe weeks.

During the 30-minute drive here, Ducote had made a mental list of the things she would check as soon as she arrived: the color of Prather’s skin, the noises in his chest, the ability of his eyes to focus on her. Each can be a sign of the inexorable march of death.

As a nurse for the organization Heart of Hospice, Ducote’s primary job is to read those signs and explain them to the patient and his family so they can navigate each step with as much dignity and peace as possible. But she knows she is also there to listen to venting, to counsel, to help grieve.

“My job is to be whoever they need me to be,” she told herself before knocking on Prather’s door.

At Prather’s bedside a few minutes later, she asks him, “Are you hurting anywhere today? You feeling any shortness of breath?”

Prather shakes his head and tries to say “no.” It comes out as a mumbled “naaaaugh.”

Ducote studies Prather’s skin. Patients often grow ashen as their body struggles for nutrients. Their skin becomes mottled with reddish-purple splotches as their heart pumps less blood to parts of the body that need it.

Prather’s skin still has a healthy pinkish hue.

She listens with a stethoscope to his lungs. Hospice patients with covid-19 often evince coarse gurgling sounds as they develop pneumonia.

Prather’s breathing is quieter than healthy patients’, but with none of the gurgling, crackling or wheezing that might signal rapid decline. Another good sign.

THE HOSPITAL

PITTSBURGH

Reiki therapist Lynette Gibson discusses with Birkha Rai the treatment of his father, Ram Rai, a covid-19 patient at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh on Jan. 11.
4 p.m. ET Monday

The Reiki practitioner has arrived in Room 4. Slowly, she places her hands a few inches from different spots of Ram Rai’s body, touching him at some points. Rai’s son is in the room, watching from a distance.

The Rais practice the Kirat religion, a Shamanistic faith based in the Himalayas.

“Medical science is not everything,” Sancha Rai, Rai’s son-in-law, says in the lounge outside the ICU. “This is alternative healing, purely natural.”

Physician Brad Butcher knows that this gesture will help the family accept Rai’s death, then heal. It is part of the bargain in an ICU.

“You have to strike a balance, right? The patient and the family need to know that the doctor cares about them. So you have to be a little bit vulnerable and be willing to show that you care about them, because you should care about them. I’ve cried with plenty of patients’ families before.

“But at the same time, you cannot possibly take every family’s emotional burden on your shoulders. Because you would be a basket case, and you wouldn’t actually be able to help anybody.

“We cannot fix everything.”

THE VIRTUAL FUNERAL

DENVER

Amy Sun, with son Caleb, speaks on Zoom.
A slide show of photos for Barry Sun’s memorial service includes images of Caleb, Barry and Amy’s now 13-year-old only child.
A slide show of photos for Barry Sun’s memorial service includes images of Caleb, Barry and Amy’s now 13-year-old only child.
Caleb picked the music for his father's memorial service, hosted online by GatheringUs.
6 p.m. MT Monday

Story by Brittany Shammas. Photography by Carolyn Van Houten.

It was 13-year-old Caleb Sun’s idea to have a virtual memorial service for his father, and he always planned on giving a speech.

But when it’s his turn to speak at the rehearsal, his Zoom rectangle expanding to fill the computer screens of his relatives and the staff of GatheringUs, the New York company hosting the event, Caleb suddenly turns shy.

“I’m just going to let my mom talk here,” he says, wrapping an arm around Amy Sun.

Caleb is decisive and self-assured. He helped pick the music for the service, nixing the Lady Gaga songs suggested by an aunt and giving a thumbs-up to Hootie and the Blowfish, a favorite band of his dad, Barry Sun.

Yet the past few weeks have been unimaginably difficult for Caleb. The night before his dad’s death from covid-19 on Dec. 18, father and son were playing video games. Barry, 56, felt a little sick. The flu, he figured. In the morning, he was gone.

The abrupt loss shook everyone in his life, but no one more than the only child at its center. For every remarkable thing about Barry — the charm that made him a standout salesman, the playfulness that made him the “cool uncle,” the head-turning style — his love for his son stood out most.

“Amy, are you going to speak also?” the tech guy asks.

She says no; Caleb says yes. Amy and Barry separated years ago and split parenting duties. Still, she’s nervous at the prospect of talking about something so personal in front of the dozens who will gather over Zoom two days from now — loved ones scattered from California to Canada to China.

They move onto other details — how to introduce the friends and relatives who plan to talk, how guests can raise their hands to share stories about Barry.

Amy and Caleb can decide later who will speak.

THE PRIEST

EL PASO

The Rev. Ivan Montelongo, standing outside University Medical Center in El Paso, has been ministering to the sick since he was ordained last summer.
Montelongo prepares for Mass at St. Raphael Parish in El Paso on Jan. 12. The 27-year-old priest is part of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso’s new covid ministry.
7 a.m. CT Tuesday

Story by Arelis R. Hernández. Photography by Paul Ratje.

The Rev. Ivan Montelongo focuses this morning’s homily at St. Raphael Parish on banishing the earthly demons that consume people. Addiction. Anger. Injustice. Illness.

He dwells on that last one.

Montelongo’s priesthood has been immersed in it since the start. The 27-year-old priest was ordained last summer in the middle of the pandemic.

About 50 people are scattered in the pews. On every other seat, a laminated paper marked with red or green indicates whether it is safe for sitting.

Later today, Montelongo will commandeer a hotline the Catholic Diocese of El Paso set up as part of its new covid ministry. For months, three of the diocese’s youngest priests have been summoned to visit the sick and dying. They pray over unconscious patients on ventilators, anoint the ill and represent families who must watch a relative die over Zoom.

He can’t explain it, but Montelongo feels like his intimacy with the frailty of human life is numbing his sensibilities.

Montelongo forgets the names, the faces, the dates — but not the weight. There was the newborn of a coronavirus-positive mother he had to baptize because the baby wasn’t expected to survive. There was the first time he heard a doctor explain in emotionless detail what happens to a patient after the machines are disconnected.

It is a privilege, he says, to accompany a family in their hope and grief. The work is emotionally exhausting.

“I would love for this to stop,” he says after Mass. “I talk to friends, but I don’t want to pass it on … the shock of death.”

THE PARENTS

DETROIT

Detroit firefighter Ebbie Herbert prepares food at the engine house. His daughter Skylar, 5, was the first child in Michigan to die of covid-19.
Skylar, her family says, dreamed of becoming a pediatric dentist and loved her princess dresses. (Courtesy of Ebbie Herbert)
LaVondria, Skylar and Ebbie Herbert pose for a selfie. Both parents are first responders. (Courtesy of Ebbie Herbert)
10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday

Story by Ariana Eunjung Cha. Photography by Elaine Cromie.

LaVondria and Ebbie Herbert arrive early to the appointment. The Detroit fire training academy is packed with other emergency workers who have come for coronavirus vaccinations. LaVondria, a police officer, and Ebbie, a firefighter, wave to friends and co-workers.

Both wear black T-shirts with the name “Skylar” printed on the front.

Skylar was just 5 when she was infected with the virus in March, as the first wave hit the United States. She complained one day that her head hurt. Her condition deteriorated quickly. Skylar developed a rare complication — a form of meningitis that caused her brain to swell.

She struggled for two weeks on a ventilator before dying April 19, becoming Michigan’s youngest victim.

Skylar was the couple’s only child, and they were beside themselves with grief. But there was a larger crisis going on, so they soon went back to work.

When LaVondria and Ebbie heard emergency responders would be among the first to get the vaccine, they were scared. They knew how quickly it had been developed, and that some people had had allergic reactions. They talked about not wanting to be “guinea pigs.”

After further research, Ebbie was convinced they should get it. LaVondria was still unsure. Finally, three days before their scheduled shot, they turned to the infectious-disease doctor who oversaw Skylar’s care. She recommended the vaccine without hesitation, tipping the scales for LaVondria.

When a nurse calls their names, Ebbie is surprised to hear LaVondria volunteer to go first. She holds tightly to a stuffed rainbow bear, what Skylar called a “plushie.”

“I’m just glad I did it,” LaVondria tells a local news crew. “We’re just trying to get back to some type of normalcy.”

Ebbie gets a shot in his left arm, where he has a tattoo of Skylar. He thinks of her as the needle goes in. He feels relief. He feels sad, missing his daughter. He feels hope, that the vaccine will prevent others from losing their children.

He does not say any of this out loud. Instead, he just tells everyone: “Excuse me if I become emotional.”

THE RESERVATION

TUBA CITY, ARIZ.

Valley Ridge Mortuary owner Michael Begay cleans a coffin in Tuba City, Ariz., on Jan. 12.
A covid-19 victim in Tuba City must remain in body bags, so the clothing, jewelry and shoes her family picked out are placed on top of her body.
A covid-19 victim in Tuba City must remain in body bags, so the clothing, jewelry and shoes her family picked out are placed on top of her body.
Tuba City is a town in Navajo Nation, an Indian reservation that has been hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus.
9:18 a.m. MT Tuesday

Michael Begay, the owner of Valley Ridge Mortuary, pulls a wooden casket out of a white shipping container. In the freezing shade, he opens it and readies the satin bedding.

From a cardboard box containing an 83-year-old’s belongings, he unfolds a purple blanket and lays it inside the casket. He unwraps a white patterned blanket and places it on top of that. Then, he walks to the mortuary’s outdoor freezer, dons plastic gloves and pulls a gurney inside.

“Where is Mary?” he says to himself.

She is there, on the bottom shelf.

One of Begay’s employees arrives, and together they lift Mary, still in her body bags, into the casket.

Had she not died of the coronavirus, they would get to see her face. They would dress her in the finery her family provided. Instead, she must stay in the bags.

He unfolds a purple velvet skirt and blouse and lays them over Mary’s body. The blouse has a heavy silver-and-turquoise collar and brooch. He places silver-and-turquoise bracelets where her wrists would be, and at her feet, a pair of moccasins with socks tucked in.

Begay folds the blanket over her and the bedding over that. He reviews the family’s inventory to make sure he fulfilled all their requests. Then, he wipes down the wood until it gleams in the sunshine.

As a hearse carries Mary away, Begay goes back inside, where a dry erase board lists 14 names. Each corresponds to a body in the freezer. Seven names are marked “C+” for covid-19-positive.

He erases Mary’s.

THE PRIEST

EL PASO

The Rev. Michael Lewis says his afternoon prayers at St. Mark Catholic Church in El Paso. Lewis ministers to covid-19 patients.
The Rev. Ivan Montelongo administers sacraments through a window and over Zoom for a covid-19 patient at University Medical Center in El Paso.
10 a.m. CT Tuesday

The cheerful chime of the Rev. Ivan Montelongo’s iPhone rings out with the first call of his hotline shift.

The baritone of a security guard at University Medical Center booms through the line. The family of a covid-19 patient is asking for a priest, the guard says.

“3:30?” Montelongo says, scribbling on a Post-it note. “Via Zoom?”

Soon, Deacon Victor Acosta enters the rectory office. His greeting is curt and muted.

“Something is wrong,” Montelongo says after the deacon walks by.

Acosta reappears minutes later, on the verge of tears. Another parishioner, a longtime member of St. Raphael, contracted the virus, the deacon tells Montelongo. The family has decided to take the man home to die.

“It keeps getting closer and closer,” Acosta says. Several parish members have died in recent months.

Less than an hour later, the priest’s phone rings again. It’s about the parishioner Acosta mentioned. His daughters ran out of time to take him home. They need a priest at an East El Paso hospital, now.

Montelongo hastily updates Acosta on the parishioner’s decline before rushing out.

He should have delivered the news to the deacon more gently, the priest says, as he retrieves a sheet of prayers, laminated to make sanitizing easier.

“But for us,” Montelongo says, “it’s just so commonplace.”

THE CEMETERY

HAGERSTOWN, MD.

James Frederick, 42, tends the grounds and digs graves at the Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md.
The 52 acres of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery lie atop an enormous slab of rock, making grave-digging especially difficult.
The 52 acres of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery lie atop an enormous slab of rock, making grave-digging especially difficult.
James Frederick takes a pain reliever pill during a break from digging graves.
Tray Redmon uses a shovel to dig a grave, while Frederick waits behind. They have worked together for years.
12:58 p.m. ET Tuesday

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight,” whispers James Frederick, as he places one dusty work boot in front of the other, pacing off the cemetery’s newest grave. “Okay, we’re good.”

Frederick and his digging partner, Tray Redmon, never know what might lie beneath the cemetery’s manicured grounds until their shovels connect with the earth. If they’re lucky, it’ll just be dirt. Unlucky could mean giant rocks or venomous spiders.

They start with shovels, marking the grave’s perimeter. Then, it’s time to bring in the backhoe.

Frederick, a black balaclava obscuring his face, handles the controls. Redmon, a cigarette dangling from his mouth, climbs in and out of the grave, shovel in hand, guiding the work.

For three hours, they operate with the precision of dance partners, their movements finely choreographed.

“All we have to do is look at each other and we know what’s up,” says Frederick, 42. “I see this man more than I see my family.”

They’ve worked together for years, but that has never been truer than now.

Many of the holes they’re digging these days, Frederick says, are Christmas graves. “Everyone was gathering. No one was paying attention to the CDC guidelines. This is the result, unfortunately,” he says.

He takes a tape measure and counts. Fifty inches deep. Perfect. (“Six-feet-under is a myth.”) The length and the width are exactly right, as well.

Redmon uses the back of his shovel to smooth the chocolate-colored soil at the grave’s bottom. With a fine-bristled brush, Frederick scrubs the dust from a headstone etched with the words “Love of my life.”

“That,” Frederick says admiringly, “is how a grave is dug.”

THE MORTUARY

LOS ANGELES

Ambulances are parked at Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, Calif., on Jan. 12.
Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary's vans are constantly used to transport the bodies of covid-19 victims.
Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary's vans are constantly used to transport the bodies of covid-19 victims.
Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary’s freezers in Los Angeles are full of bodies, with some over capacity.
10:22 a.m. PT Tuesday

Emilio Carbajal, just three months on the job at Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary, grabs the keys to a white Dodge Caravan and begins his rounds. Two pickups at L.A.-area hospitals. Covid-19 cases.

The mortuary is out of gurneys. As fast as they arrive empty, they are pulled into service again.

So Carbajal’s first stop is to pick some up at the mortuary’s freezer on Pomona Boulevard, a low building that does not announce its use. He pulls into the back alley, in front of an open sliding steel door.

Four bodies in boxes wait in the first vestibule for room in a freezer.

In a freezer to the left, the bodies are stacked in racks, on gurneys, some covered entirely in sheets, some peeking out from openings in the plastic. A patterned blanket is wrapped around an older man; a sheet dotted with tiny monkeys covers another.

The next room is equally over capacity. And the one after that.

“You really can’t take two steps in here,” Carbajal says.

He walks back to a kind of office-workshop.

“I hate you,” Jackie Zaragoza, 35, tells Carbajal with a sheepish smile as he walks into her embalming area. Her sweatshirt bears a picture of Marilyn Monroe blowing a bubble-gum bubble. Above the image it reads: “Being Normal is Boring.”

There are 100 bodies in Zaragoza’s freezer, nearly all of them covid-19 cases.

Zaragoza’s time is beyond tight. With a body, its head wrapped in clear plastic, just feet away, she is trying to gobble down a Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich and stay on schedule. “We work until we’re finished,” she says.

Carbajal, 28, grabs two gurneys, wheels them into the alley and slides them into the Caravan, then heads for the hospitals.

There is a refrigerator truck just down the alley. It, too, is holding bodies. Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary split the rental cost with Continental Funeral Home, also swamped with covid-19 cases.

THE PRIEST

EL PASO

The Rev. Ivan Montelongo says prayers for a patient during a video call with her family, who cannot be with her at University Medical Center in El Paso on Jan. 12.
3:31 p.m. CT Tuesday

Ivan Montelongo, the young priest, straps on a turquoise N95 mask, then covers it with a surgical mask. Red strips of ribbon hang from the ceiling of the covid unit at University Medical Center, indicating he has entered the negative-pressure rooms that keep contaminated air from escaping.

Behind two glass doors, he can see an elderly woman. She is on the brink of death.

The priest looks down at his folded, laminated card, picking out appropriate prayers.

Once a nurse has set up Zoom on an iPad in the room, Montelongo joins the call from his phone.

“Hi, Father,” a female voice on the call says. “We have some family joining here in a minute.”

“Are we doing this in Spanish or English?” asks Montelongo, who grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico. English, comes the reply.

“Let us begin. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit …”

The priest suddenly shifts his weight. He detects something. The family still has hope the woman will survive and is not ready to bid farewell. He omits the prayer of commendation and committal. He follows entreaties for penance with a recitation of the 123rd Psalm.

There is noise all around Montelongo. Beeping machines. Shuffling nurses. Ringing phones. Hushed conversations. And the sniffling of family members on video.

“May our prayer of faith console her,” he concludes. “Know we are praying for her health.”

Muffled whimpers intensify into open bawling. The family members ask Montelongo questions about the woman’s condition — questions he cannot answer.

“I’m sorry,” he says quietly. “I just want you to know she can hear you. Talk to her during this time and let her feel how much you love her.”

THE VIRTUAL FUNERAL

DENVER

Family and friends of Barry Sun log in on Jan. 13 for an online memorial service hosted by GatheringUs.
6 p.m. MT Tuesday

“I’m a mix of excited and nervous, I think,” Caleb Sun says.

His dad’s memorial service is less than 24 hours away. Today, he sits with his mom in their living room, where a plaque on the wall says, “May your journey always lead you home.” Their arms are draped around each other’s shoulders.

Amy Sun asks what he’s worried about. She leans over to kiss his forehead.

“You talking,” he says into her shoulder, and Amy laughs. Caleb grins and adds, “And I don’t want you crying in the middle of it.”

After last night’s rehearsal, they decided she would be the one to speak at the service. Caleb is already going through so much between grieving for his dad and returning to seventh grade.

“It means a lot to him,” Amy says.

Earlier, they sent GatheringUs a slide show, packed with pictures of father and son pulled from Barry’s phone and Facebook account. They went through Caleb’s notes, rewording everything to make Amy the speaker. She’s been practicing, but she hasn’t gotten through the words without crying.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to hold myself together,” she says, shaking her head.

They’ll go to bed early tonight. With a good night’s sleep, Amy says, she hopes she won’t be “Miss Crying Pants.” She and Caleb crack up at this. Then, he pulls her in for a hug.

“I’ll squeeze you,” he tells her.

“I saved the part that’s really going to choke me up for the last part,” Amy says. “Just my — what I wanted to say to Barry. My last words.”

Caleb kisses her cheek.

THE HOSPITAL

PITTSBURGH

Physician Brad Butcher, whose Pittsburgh intensive care unit has been packed with covid-19 patients in recent months, says he feels like death is a constant companion.
7:04 a.m. ET Wednesday

Ram Rai dies in the ICU. One of his sons is with him.

His is the kind of death Brad Butcher strives to provide. The family was present. Their religious beliefs were respected. They did not insist on last-ditch CPR, which usually is ineffective and violent on fragile bodies.

“I take solace in that fact — that the communication was there with the family, that they understood what was happening,” Butcher says. “And that they allowed their loved one to pass as peacefully as possible, with as much dignity as possible, rather than having us break all of their ribs in the last minutes of their life, to no avail.”

THE CEMETERY

HAGERSTOWN, MD.

Family members walk with the casket of their loved one during a funeral at the Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md., on Jan. 13.
Quinn Kirk, 21, throws grass seeds on top of a grave at Rest Haven after a funeral ends and the mourners have left.
Quinn Kirk, 21, throws grass seeds on top of a grave at Rest Haven after a funeral ends and the mourners have left.
One funeral on Jan. 13 at Rest Haven was for a victim of covid-19, a man in his 50s.
A flower is placed on a casket after a funeral at Rest Haven.
8:09 a.m. ET Wednesday

The sun is climbing over the Blue Ridge Mountains, the soft light just beginning to warm the freezing morning air. Work is already underway on three graves — all a consequence of covid.

One is for a father who contracted covid and had seemed to be recovering at home, only to take a sudden downward turn.

His adult son was found dead at his side. His was not a covid death, a friend said. But it was nonetheless a consequence of the disease and all the grief that comes with it. Tomorrow, they will be buried together.

Halfway across the cemetery, a crew of three is readying a grave dug yesterday. It is time to prepare for the service.

They erect a red tent and position a platform to bear the coffin.

As they work, they talk about the disease that killed the man who will soon be buried beneath their feet.

They know it well: A coronavirus outbreak ripped through Rest Haven’s maintenance department this winter, putting some crew members out of work for several days, and others for several weeks.

Bryan Durboraw, a 26-year-old who fills graves by day and hunts ghosts by night, says covid-19 sent him to the hospital. “I went to bed, and I couldn’t breathe,” he says.

He has a baby on the way, and he feared they would never meet. He worried that his friends — the men he works with day after day — would have to bury him.

Though he rallied, the disease has had lasting consequences: He had never used an inhaler before. Now, he takes one wherever he goes.

“I always tell people to take covid seriously,” he says. “Because we see the end result.”

THE CORONER

DANVILLE, PA.

A Montour County deputy coroner in Danville, Pa., attaches a “standard precautions” tag to a body bag holding the remains of a person who died of covid-19.
A Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency trailer outside of Geisinger Medical Center houses several people who died of covid-19.
A person who died after contracting the coronavirus is transported from Geisinger to a funeral home.
9:15 a.m. ET Wednesday

“How many are in the trailer right now?” coroner Scott Lynn calls into the next room, asking one of his remaining deputies for a count of coronavirus victims in the refrigerated trailer behind the Geisinger Medical Center.

The trailer has become a regional resource, storing bodies from the many small, rural counties in this part of Pennsylvania that lack facilities.

The result is that Lynn has an unusual workload, more befitting a good-sized city than a quaint town on the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. He’s running on fumes.

And his staffing situation, rendered borderline disastrous by the resignation Monday of his deputy, is about to take another blow: A second deputy is leaving for her final semester in college. Today is her last day.

In the span of three days, Lynn’s workforce will have dropped from five to three — and he’s one of the three.

He would like to hire someone. But it usually takes 18 months to find and train someone for this kind of work. And it’s not the kind of job that appeals to everyone, especially not during a pandemic.

“We deal with death on a normal day. We’re dealing with families now who may have potentially not seen their loved one before they died, because of isolation. There’s a lot of frustration and anger on the families’ parts. You try to help them through that. You don’t always have an answer.”

Lynn walks to the trailer, inside of which are nine bodies and a distinct chemical odor. It’s a combination of disinfectant and the new plastic of heavy, black body bags.

Soon, a funeral home picks up a deceased person. A coroner from an adjacent county drops off another. Workers slide the bagged bodies sideways into the racks in the trailer, which can hold up to 33.

“This is beyond anything I ever anticipated,” he says. “I’m feeling overwhelmed.”

In 2019, his office handled 900 deaths, and in 2020, the caseload jumped to 1,300. This year’s caseload has already neared 100, 57 of them coronavirus deaths. And it’s only Jan. 13, not even noon.

THE HOSPICE NURSES

JACKSON, MISS.

8:21 a.m. CT Wednesday

Nurse Mary Nevels, 37, sits in the mostly empty office of Heart of Hospice, trying to figure out what exactly she will say to her patient’s family this morning.

Arelia Blackmon, 86, is deteriorating quickly. Her family is in denial.

“They believe she’s going to make it,” Nevels says. “They don’t understand why she wouldn’t.”

Nevels spent hours that weekend at their house and saw her patient’s oxygen levels plummet. The day before, the woman was unresponsive.

Her patient, a Black woman, had worked much of her life as a nanny for a White family even as she scrimped to raise her eight children and 34 grandchildren. It was obvious how much her family adored her, as did the White children she spent decades raising. One of them had hired a nurse, sent money to make sure Blackmon had the care she might need.

The night before, Nevels had found herself crying at the thought of Blackmon’s death.

“When a patient dies, it can feel like you failed them, even though you know you didn’t,” Nevels says. “It’s just a human response you can’t turn off.”

She would need to find some way that afternoon to help the family accept death was imminent, because they needed to know how to help Blackmon through her last moments.

Nevels would also need to show them how to administer morphine, just under the tongue, to ease Blackmon’s pain and help her breathing. And how to use suction to keep her airways clear and a gel to keep her mouth moist. And how to administer calming drugs like Ativan if Blackmon began to flail or show signs of anxiousness.

“The granddaughter’s the one I have to talk to and prepare,” Nevels decided. “She’s the one who has some understanding of what’s happening.”

THE HOSPICE NURSES

JACKSON, MISS.

11:31 a.m. CT Wednesday

Mary Nevels walks into the brown stucco home of her patient. To her surprise, Arelia Blackmon is sitting up in her recliner eating catfish.

Blackmon is able to talk again, completely coherent. She tells Nevels she doesn’t want an IV, that she is drinking plenty to stay hydrated, and that if something happens, she doesn’t want to go to the hospital.

“It’s like she’s a totally different person,” her granddaughter says.

Sometimes, Nevels says, patients rally only to take another turn for the worse. But it isn’t unheard of for hospice patients to recover. At least for now, Blackmon has a shot at recovery.

“It happens,” says Nevels, who is as excited and relieved as the granddaughter. “I always tell families I’m not God. I can’t predict anything.”

THE RESERVATION

JUST OUTSIDE NAVAJO NATION, GALLUP, N.M.

A nurse peers into a hospital room at the Indian Medical Center in Gallup, N.M., on Jan. 13.
Gallup, N.M., is just outside Navajo Nation but is affected in many ways by the reservation.
Gallup, N.M., is just outside Navajo Nation but is affected in many ways by the reservation.
Navajo Police Officer Dwayne Hogue hands out pamphlets about covid-19 vaccination at the Window Rock checkpoint. The Navajo Nation has a curfew policy and lockdown order in place.
2 p.m. MT Wednesday

The elderly man came into the emergency department of Gallup Indian Medical Center a few hours ago. He doesn’t appear likely to make it out.

Gallup, N.M., population 21,854, is what’s known in this region as a “border town”— a locale just off the Navajo reservation, but in many ways a part of it. The hospital is administered by the federal Indian Health Service.

For the elderly man, what started out as a coronavirus infection complicated by underlying health conditions has triggered a heart attack.

Now, Michael Kelley, an emergency physician, is trying to track down the man’s family because the doctors need to know soon: Should the man be ventilated and resuscitated when it comes to that? Does his family want to keep him alive as long as they can?

The patient is too incapacitated to make the call himself. Kelley needs a relative. If they choose DNR — Do Not Resuscitate — then the focus will shift to mitigating any pain and discomfort the man is experiencing. If not, they will need to get him on a helicopter to another crowded — but bigger — hospital in Albuquerque.

Twenty minutes later, a phone rings in a tiny office that functions as the emergency department’s nerve center.

“Yes, ma’am, this is Dr. Kelley.” He listens to the woman speak. “That’s a very loving decision. We will take care and make sure he’s comfortable.”

The relative has chosen the DNR. In some ways, it’s a relief. Kelley knows the man will not survive, but DNR means they can keep him here, close to his home and family — and also preserve a scarce hospital bed in Albuquerque.

Inside the hospital room where he lies, the man is taking in extra oxygen through a tube, his chest rising and falling jerkily, his breathing labored. Kelley urges the woman on the phone to come quickly.

THE MORTUARY

LOS ANGELES

Irene Gonzalez, 66, is one of the many covid-19 victims to be buried by Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary in Los Angeles.
Gonzalez's daughter, Nyesha Montes De Oca, arrives on Jan. 13 with nail polish, makeup and heels for her mother.
Gonzalez's daughter, Nyesha Montes De Oca, arrives on Jan. 13 with nail polish, makeup and heels for her mother.
Montes De Oca prepares her mother’s body for burial.
1:58 p.m. PT Wednesday

Nyesha Montes De Oca arrives at Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary with a silver makeup case and two shopping bags. She has an appointment with her mother, who died at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 4.

She has not seen her mother since then. And she has not hugged her mother since April, when Montes De Oca moved her into a skilled nursing home.

A mortuary owner opens the chapel door for Montes De Oca, dressed in a black athletic pullover, jeans and black high-top Chuck Taylors. At the end of the room, Irene Gonzalez, 66, lies in a sea-green dress.

It was Montes De Oca’s request that she be allowed to apply her mother’s makeup and give her a pedicure.

“This was the last thing I wanted to do for her,” says Montes De Oca, who is 38.

She begins at the feet, flipping open the case for clippers and files. She paints in short, careful strokes — working around the toe tag listing the cause of death as covid-19.

The color: “Million-dollar Red.”

“It was her favorite, but they don’t make it anymore,” Montes De Oca says, a catch in her throat.

Gonzalez’s shoes sit next to her on the table. They are high heels, pink and red and sequined. She bought them for her daughter years ago.

“I told her they are way too girly for me, but that she should hold on to them,” she says. “Now, she’ll be buried with them.”

Her mother had always been “girly,” in Montes De Oca’s words. After emigrating from Jalisco, Mexico, as a young woman, Gonzalez won several local beauty pageants.

It was not her thing at all, but Montes De Oca agreed to humor her mom as a teenager, entering and winning a pageant in East Los Angeles. Gonzalez wore the sea-green dress the day of her daughter’s victory.

Montes De Oca grabs a few small compacts and a roll of brushes.

First, she rubs a little powder beneath her mother’s eye, one side, then the other, their faces just inches apart. She uses a small pencil to fill in her mother’s eyebrows, another to soften some smile wrinkles around the eyes. Then, she applies color to the closed lids.

At one point, to no one in particular, she says, “I’m barely keeping this together.”

She leans down to touch up her mother’s right eye, a gesture of poignant beauty, a daughter perfecting a last makeover for her mom.

After months apart, daughter and mother are together again.

THE VIRTUAL FUNERAL

DENVER

Friends and family attend a Zoom celebration of life for Barry Sun on Jan. 13. Sun, 56, died of covid-19 in Denver.
Friends and family gather remotely for Barry Sun’s online memorial service.
Karen Sun, Barry’s sister, tells stories of growing up with him. “He was always larger than life to me,” she says.
Photos from Barry Sun’s life flash by during the service.
6 p.m. MT Wednesday

Barry Sun’s friends and family enter the memorial service in bursts, the tiny boxes lining up across the top of the screen. They join the Zoom call from across the globe, with living rooms and offices and cityscapes as backdrops.

His sister thanks everyone for being here, saying her big brother’s death from covid-19 “has highlighted for me the massive devastation it causes, what it takes away from all of us.” She shares memories of growing up — the whole family playing mah-jongg while the smell of Peking duck wafted through the air on holidays; her brother sneaking his smelly judo outfit into her luggage before she left for college.

A best friend calls for everyone to commit to “Barry-style fun,” recalling the time his buddy pretended to be drunk as a group of friends sipped grape juice — an act so convincing they began to question what they were drinking. A niece remembers “Uncle B” spreading carrots and burnt crescent rolls in the yard on Christmas and waking the kids up with the news that the reindeer had “pooped on the roof and front lawn.”

Then, it’s Amy Sun’s turn. The first slide of the PowerPoint is light blue, the words, “In loving memory of my dad!!!” in cursive font across the page.

She flips from 2007, when Caleb was born, to 2020, when Barry died. There are photos of Barry gazing at a baby Caleb, holding him after preschool graduation, smiling beside him in front of oceans and mountains.

“In closing from Caleb,” Amy says, “my dad loved me very much and I’m going to miss him so much. I will always treasure the memories and all of the love that he showed me.”

She takes a breath before she continues.

“And to Barry,” she says, as Caleb puts his head on her shoulder and tells her she’s got this. “We will always love you, honor your memory on every holiday, every birthday, every momentous occasion and every day. And we will miss you dearly, until we meet again.”

There’s a toast to Barry, and then there’s laughter and tears. Many address Caleb directly. They tell him that his dad talked about him all the time, that they hope to be the kind of father he was.

In the end, the screen turns to a photo. It’s Barry, beaming.

Bryan Durboraw puts flowers on top of the grave of a covid-19 victim at the Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md., on Jan. 13.
About this story

Reporting for this project took place on three of the deadliest days in the deadliest month of the pandemic, Jan. 11-13. Karin Brulliard was the lead writer.

Danville, Pa., reporting by Joel Achenbach and photos by Rachel Wisniewski. Navajo Nation reporting by Abigail Hauslohner and photos by Ramsay de Give. Pittsburgh reporting by Lenny Bernstein and photos by Michael S. Williamson. Baltimore reporting by Karin Brulliard and photos by Matt Roth. Hagerstown, Md., reporting by Griff Witte and photos by Salwan Georges. Los Angeles reporting by Scott Wilson and photos by Philip Cheung. Louisiana and Mississippi reporting by William Wan via video call from Washington. Louisiana photos by Kimberly Workman. Denver reporting by Brittany Shammas via video call from Washington and photos by Carolyn Van Houten in Washington. El Paso reporting by Arelis R. Hernández and photos by Paul Ratje. Detroit reporting by Ariana Eunjung Cha in Washington and photos by Elaine Cromie.

Photo editing by Bronwen Latimer. Project editing by Karin Brulliard, Stephen Smith, Katie Zezima, Carol Eisenberg, Courtney Kan, Virginia Singarayar and Lori Montgomery. Copy editing by Melissa Ngo. Design and development by Garland Potts.