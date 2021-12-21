Omicron dominant Omicron not dominant Omicron detected (low samples) No data

The variant detected in November is showing the potential in some places to overtake delta as the dominant version of the coronavirus

How fast the omicron variant is spreading in the world

In the worldwide chart of coronavirus variants below, the red omicron appears at the top right corner in the last few weeks. The giant blue delta spread began a year ago and covered the world by summer. Omicron is likely to take over even faster. This chart represents countries where genomic sequences are publicly released, so some large countries are not included.

Total

47.7 %

The charts below show the mix of coronavirus variants in a selection of countries that currently have high levels of omicron. To capture the latest trends, this map uses three-week periods with the most recent ending last Saturday. In any country, the genomic sequences may be concentrated within a particular outbreak, or may miss some outbreaks, so it is not necessarily representative of the country as a whole.

Countries where omicron is most prominent

Sequencing is a process that maps out the genetic code of a particular virus that infected someone so it can be compared to other strains. It is a crucial tool to catch significant changes. If mutations change the virus enough, it becomes a new variant. Variants may have different behaviors that affect the transmissibility of the virus and make it evade the human immune system.

Public and private laboratories submit their sequencing results to the worldwide GISAID database, a nonprofit partnership that broadcasts trends of viral diseases.

[Understanding omicron’s many mutations]

Only a very small sample of coronavirus cases are sequenced, and the process takes about a week. That makes the latest view always a bit out of date compared with daily covid case counts that have shown real-time shifts over the past two years.

Although the level of sequencing varies widely across the world and in the United States, many countries are generating sufficient public genome samples to reveal a trend.

Countries where omicron is also growing

Many countries have not provided sufficient timely samples to the public GISAID data to show the status of omicron’s spread. China and Russia have released virtually nothing. Finland, Bangladesh, Mexico, Botswana, the Philippines, Ireland, and Greece have released minimal samples. In some cases, there may not be technology or resources to do the genomic sequences. In other cases, it may be an issue of transparency.

The United States has released over 35,000 samples collected in December, second only to the United Kingdom. The U.S. has been adding thousands of samples a day, although they are from coronavirus cases detected usually at least a week earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used the existing samples to project an estimate of more recent omicron cases. The CDC estimated on Dec. 21 that 73 percent of the coronavirus cases were omicron. That estimate has been updated to 58.6 percent for the week ending Dec. 25.

United States variant trend

USA

46.8 %

Sequencing within the United States varies widely. Massachusetts, California, New York, Washington and Arizona have released thousands of sequencing samples collected in December. Many other states are in the low hundreds or less. The Post will publish state-by-state shares of omicron when the data is more complete.

The delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and then moved to Europe and the United Kingdom. It hit the United States in July just when cases, hospitalizations and deaths were dwindling. Delta spread faster than the previous variants and was more likely to cause breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. It quickly drove up a spike in cases that peaked in early September. Even as it waned, the low point in late October had six times as many cases as the low point before delta struck. In November, cases nationally began rising with another delta wave before omicron was spreading.

This project will be updated.

Leslie Shapiro and Leo Dominguez contributed to this report.