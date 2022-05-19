7,333 people died the week of March 29, 2020 Robert loved to spend time outside, read and take road trips to see his family. Robert W. Campbell Jr. , died April 3, 2020 Robert loved to spend time outside, read and take road trips to see his family.

Dick burst into song when least expected and loved to watch boxing matches.

Sally liked to keep the table linens neat at her nursing home, folding the napkins and taking wrinkles out of the placemats.

Linda volunteered as a crossing guard and liked to drink caffeine-free Diet Pepsi from a red cup.

Nonoy learned to use turntables at age 63 and loved to DJ for his church’s events.

David joined his friends every week to woodwork together at “Turning Tuesday.”

Lita spoke four languages and always read multiple books at the same time.

Joan radiated confidence and could find her way no matter where she was in the world.

Dave clowned to raise money for Shriners Hospital and loved to tell stories.

Mary could recite all the dialogue from the Lord of the Rings and loved to go to dances.

Reneé liked to make stained glass and read cozy novels.

Doris loved to read and had received a new Kindle over the holidays.

Mary joined her rosary prayer group on the phone every Friday and liked to shop on TV channels.

Susie taught school children about composting at a local park and loved being a grandmother.

July 2020 James liked to make up his own songs and meet his friends for morning coffee.

Abel loved to camp and fish with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Candy cared for a family member with a brain tumor and kept chickens in his backyard.

Richard used his last breaths to ask whether his daughter would recover from covid-19.

Randy couldn’t wait to go back to camp and loved listening to Elvis Presley.

Myra was planning a major renovation of her country club’s fitness center.

Elsie loved to go to festivals, play games with her family, listen to music and dance.

Roy idolized Michael Jordan and DJed for his fans on YouTube.

Otoniel loved soccer and dreamed of someday building a home in Alaska.

Betsy loved to see the University of North Carolina beat Duke, and hoped to visit Paris again.

Adeline was starting her second year of residency and wanted to help young people suffering from endometriosis.

Sam planned to retire in December and loved his Airedale terrier Nico.

Pita made an inimitable spaghetti sauce and loved to sing and dance.

October 2020 Joshua looked forward to his yearly hunting trip with his his dad and uncle, and built his own vivarium for his pet frogs.

Susan couldn’t wait to travel in her new RV and was looking forward to moving closer to her family and friends.

Allen won best in show for his rabbits and liked to help 4-H kids with their show animals.

James was looking forward to the start of deer season and going to the lake cottage with his family.

Oscar planned to root for his great-grandson at all of his sports games.

Andy loved to play musical chimes and go out for pie and coffee with his sister.

Tom was a passionate photographer and always played jazz or classical music at home.

Joan wanted to return to bowling and going out with her friends for lunch once the pandemic ended.

Jim tuned into sports games on his transistor radio and tried to keep squirrels out of his bird feeders.

Mike pulled out his harmonica whenever family Zoom calls hit an awkward lull.

Frank was the president of his community’s Latin American social club and loved to play golf.

Mark mentored first-generation college students and played Clue online with his grandkids.

Rachel liked to read on her Kindle on her bed while her great-grandson played video games.

January 2021 Shirley played on the Wii bowling team at her assisted living facility and looked forward to seeing the visitation ministry from her church.

Jean loved to gather with her family at their mountain cabin and had a gift for really listening when people talked to her.

Dick liked to go crabbing, clamming and oyster picking on Hood Canal, which he considered to be paradise.

Sylvia exercised with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter over video calls and loved listening to Pavarotti.

Cornelius loved to cook, especially mac and cheese and Tuscan garlic butter shrimp, and wanted to open a soul food restaurant.

Scott had just found successful treatment for lifelong depression before falling ill and loved to play the guitar.

Louis couldn’t wait to spend his retirement with his wife, Juanita, and continue his collections of historical coins and weapons.

Ken told the same story every Thanksgiving about his first date with his wife.

Alvin loved to sing, sometimes with a quartet, sometimes with his wife and sometimes solo to his cows.

Ronald liked to make green-chile chicken enchiladas and go hunting and fishing with his family.

Ellen took pains to find the perfect emoji for texting her daughter twice a day.

Bill’s idea of a perfect day was riding his Harley down a sunny country road.

Joanne loved crossword puzzles and her daily glass of red wine.

April 2021 Karen looked forward to retiring from her job as a Walmart cashier so she could enjoy life.

Todd made horseradish pickles and always had a treat on hand for his grandkids.

Michael spent his Saturdays with his brothers and sisters watching Wolverines football.

Harley loved visiting St. Isidore Farm and learning to care for the animals.

Philip had just finished training to receive his commercial driver’s license.

Joan talked to her sister every day on the phone and couldn’t wait to finally see her in person again.

Iris loved to read classic literature and dance the polka and the waltz.

Felda volunteered with her church and made a point to connect with other Filipino-American families.

Nora looked forward to the winter, when she could go sledding with her grandchildren.

Marshall had lunch every week with friends he had known for 60 years.

Richard liked to go to Dallas Cowboys games and listen to worship music.

Kristin sang as an alto with RSVP, a Southern gospel quartet plus one.

Ronal enjoyed going to auctions and cooking chicken pilau for his grandchildren.

July 2021 Terry loved cars and trucks, especially his 1969 Chevelle.

Bob volunteered to work at the front desk of his senior community and liked to reminisce about working on political campaigns.

Rozella loved to sew and altered uniforms, costumes and wedding gowns for others in her town.

Jose liked to feed the ducks with his grandchildren and looked forward to seeing his extended family in El Salvador.

Adam planned to start his new career as a teacher in the fall after 10 years in the Navy.

Anita liked canning and making German food, especially strudla for Christmas.

Mehdi made oil paintings inspired by his favorite spots around the world.

Brielle looked forward to starting eighth grade and loved to sing and watch TikTok videos.

Anne enjoyed the sun and always looked forward to hosting her family for Sunday gatherings.

Phillip spent days coloring pictures of animals and landscapes and put up holiday decorations for his family every year.

Rosanna carved sculptures from watermelons and vegetables for her family and friends.

Patrick was one exam short of getting his license to become a school bus driver.

Gloria hosted a weekly card game and loved to sing in her church’s choir.

October 2021 William liked to sneak late-night snacks and root for the Michigan Wolverines.

Valerie researched her family’s history for fun and loved to travel.

Joan hand-wrote letters to her pen pals all over the world and liked to play Zoom Bingo with others in her town.

Marla liked to read romance novels with a Yeti cup of Coke and watch birds from her balcony.

Carol looked forward to volunteering at the hospital gift shop again once the pandemic was over.

Merlin started coughing just days before he was supposed to leave for a Texas family reunion.

Terri made fleece tie quilts and was looking forward to the next month’s family Christmas exchange.

Jim loved to research history and planned to get his booster shot once the harvest was in.

Elaine helped plow her neighbors’ driveways after heavy snowfall and loved to go out on her ATV.

Louis liked to golf, root for the Pittsburgh Penguins and spend time with his family.

Ella had just moved to Colorado to be closer to her children and loved spending time with them.

Michael liked to help his wife put jigsaw puzzles together and tell dad jokes.

Boyd planned to grow and sell tomatoes with his son over the summer and was known as the “Tomato Man” around town.

January 2022 Garn made horseshoe art and was always planning new pieces to weld for his family.

Warren played chess, golf and cards, and served as the president of his recreation center’s board.

Kevin liked to ride his motorcycle, make and listen to music, and drive his boat.

Barbara loved bouquets of flowers and looked forward to visits from her loved ones.

Aaron looked forward every year to his family’s Fourth of July party and loved to go to state and county fairs.

Brian was passionate about emergency preparedness and would help anyone make a plan.

Lennart liked to watch John Wayne movies, read and have lunch with his friends.

John loved watching wildlife in his backyard and looked forward to four-wheeling with his family.

Lori loved to make her own cards and scrapbook, and FaceTimed with her grandchildren whenever she could.

Tamara planned to become a nurse practitioner with a focus on midwifery.

Timothy liked to lead his church in worship, sometimes by singing songs he wrote himself.

Hope remembered every student she ever taught, as well as their family members and pets.

Malcolm loved to stop by casinos on vacation cruises, and wanted to get better so he could take another cruise with his family.

April 2022 Bernie spent his summers in New Jersey, where he ate crumb cake for breakfast and went boogie-boarding with family and friends.

Clif loved birdwatching and traveling to Sarasota for the winter.

Debbie collected Barbies and had recently discovered a love of painting.

Michael liked to travel with his daughter and sit by a fire with friends on a summer night.

Gary enjoyed going to church and watching his granddaughter learn to swim.