My first round of results were promising, with five embryos retrieved and fertilized. But none made it to the pivotal day five for testing. My second round of IVF yielded two embryos that genetic testing found were both abnormal. The third time was a total bust — five eggs retrieved but zero fertilized. Round four, however, was different: One embryo survived and made it to testing. When a nurse called with results, I sensed a new tone: eagerness. You’ve got a good one, she said. So I will finally, eventually, get my turn.