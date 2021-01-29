By Associated PressJan. 29, 2021 at 1:02 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine seems to protect against COVID-19, but not as well as some two-shot rivals.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy