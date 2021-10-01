I want to be tough and kind, funny enough to make the techs and nurses like me, because if they like me even a little, they might be gentler. I want to tell them how I didn’t cry, not once, when I was in labor with my son, then my daughter. I want them to know that I’m a reasonable person, smart, mostly unflappable — that this moment is an exception. I want to say please and I’m sorry and my mother was a nurse and I want to be a good patient, the best patient, I know how, please, if I could have a minute, please, sorry, sorry.