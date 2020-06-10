Ossoff’s victory allows him to avoid a potentially bruising primary runoff that had been seen as likely and sets up a showdown with Perdue, 70, as Republicans look to hold the White House and Senate majority.

The election on Tuesday was plagued by problems that, combined with a massive influx of mail-in paper ballots because of the coronavirus, delayed final results.

A lack of poll workers, trouble with new voting equipment, coronavirus restrictions and high turnout contributed to long lines, with 20 of Georgia’s 159 counties having to extend voting hours for at least one precinct.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to 6.9 million active registered voters in Georgia, and more than 1 million ballots had been received as of Monday, Raffensperger spokesman Walter Jones said Wednesday. That’s a huge increase in the number of paper ballots that counties have traditionally had to process in past elections.

Ossoff, 33, entered the race in September with the endorsement of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, as well as some built-in name recognition from his highly publicized special election loss to Republican Karen Handel for an Atlanta-area U.S. House seat in 2017. He has made fighting inequality and corruption a core part of his message.

Ossoff’s opponents often took aim at his lack of experience in elected office, with Tomlinson proclaiming that she was “the only one in this race who has ever won an election and governed.” But those attacks seemed to have little effect.

Meanwhile, changes to campaigning necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, including a move away from in-person events in favor of online engagement, seemed to play toward the strengths of Ossoff’s media-savvy campaign.

Tomlinson congratulated Ossoff in a statement Wednesday night and called for her supporters to unite behind him.

The election had been previously postponed and campaigns forced online because of the coronavirus. The final days of the race also saw widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Criticism of President Donald Trump’s response on both fronts has added fuel to Democrats’ ambitions of winning in Georgia, where the party is increasingly making gains even though Republicans still dominate in statewide elections.

Perdue, a close Trump ally seeking a second term in November, drew no GOP primary opposition. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is also defending the seat she was recently appointed to in a separate race that won’t be filtered by primaries.

Ossoff’s campaign often looked past his primary opponents in favor of going directly after Perdue, who he has bashed as one of Trump’s “most loyal servants in the Senate.” In a preview of the race to come, Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry took aim at Ossoff in a statement Wednesday night, saying his “only notable achievement is spending millions of dollars on his failed Congressional bid.”