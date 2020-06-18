As a result of the agreement, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter dropped a preliminary injunction that required the relocation of homeless people living within 500 feet of freeways by Sept. 1 on grounds they faced a health risk emergency.
Carter issued the injunction May 15 after a prior agreement fell through. The action involves a lawsuit filed in March by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, which accused officials in greater Los Angeles of failing to comprehensively address the homelessness crisis.
In addition to the original category of homeless people living near freeways, the new agreement adds those 65 or older or who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of being hospitalized or dying from the coronavirus.
