A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.
“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”
On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.
The franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns. The New York Times in August wrote about the enhanced safety protocols on the set and a few crewmember cases in Britain and in Malta over the summer.
It’s the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the U.K. shoot on “ The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.
