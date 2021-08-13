“We tell our food allergy patients and families: We want you to have some anxiety because we want you to keep yourself safe, but our goal is for you to not have so much anxiety that you miss out on life,” Dahlsgaard says. “We want you to ‘graduate’ from the clinic confident that you can live your life fully while still keeping yourself safe. It is devastating to families with kids with food allergies when their kid is too scared to go to a birthday party or sit with other kids at lunch.”