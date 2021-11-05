More than 32.5 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease occurs when cartilage — the tissue that cushions the ends of the bones within the joints — breaks down and wears away, sometimes leaving bones that rub up against each other, often described as “bone on bone.” The knees are among the joints most commonly afflicted, causing stiffness, pain, making it difficult to walk, climb, get in and out of chairs and bathtubs — and, for active older adults, to play sports.