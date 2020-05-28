A spokesman for the Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, Arlind Manxhuka, said the rally was intended to illustrate the party’s ability to assemble a protest crowd while respecting the conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kosovar President Hashim Thaci last month nominated a politician from the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, to replace Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kurti has led a caretaker government since he lost a no-confidence vote in late March initiated by the LDK, which at the time was the junior partner in a coalition government with Vetevendosje!
Vetevendosje! argues that the presidential decree nominating Avdullah Hoti to become prime minister is unconstitutional, claiming it is the only party entitled to form a new Cabinet because it won the most seats in Kosovo’s parliamentary election in October.
The party argues that if it is unable to put together a government, the country should have another election. Hoti’s LDK says it has the required number of votes, at least 61 in the 120-seat parliament, for his confirmation.
Kosovo’s Constitutional Court has suspended the nomination decree until May 29.
Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed separatist uprising in 1998-1999 triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to withdraw its troops and ended the war.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but Serbia refuses to recognize its former province as a country.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.