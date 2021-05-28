I fell into reflection several weeks ago while attending a Zoom memorial service for a family friend — and role model to preteen me — Bob Schartoff, who had died exactly a year earlier at age 84. In a tearful eulogy, his son, Adam, 57, described how he had spent his dad’s final days “maxed out in covid protective gear,” but thankful to be able to hold his hand. “I would tell him that I loved him and he would smile and say it back. It was important to convey to him that he did a great job. That he was a great husband, great brother, poppa, great grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend . . . and most of all . . . that he was a great Dad.”