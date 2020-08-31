The Republican senator said he meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for returning to regular activities, without any symptoms for 24 hours to leave isolation.
Cassidy, a doctor, announced on Aug. 20 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining in Louisiana. At the time, a spokesman said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” from COVID-19. He was at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cassidy faces 14 opponents on the November ballot but is favored to win election to a second term. His highest-profile opponent is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat.
