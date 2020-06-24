A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen.
“There are some things that don’t fit neatly into a phase that are going to require further study and we’re going through that right now. This includes evaluating what’s going on in other states to avoid going backwards,” spokesman Richard Azzopardi wrote in an email.
Areas of the state are phasing in reopenings on different timetables. The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country could move to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and “low-risk” arts and entertainment.
New York City entered phase two this week. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late Tuesday that the city’s municipal beaches will open for swimming, with lifeguards, on July 1. Up until now, people have only been allowed on the sand.
De Blasio on Wednesday called opening beaches “another part of our comeback.”
“We are able to do it because this city got healthier,” he said.
