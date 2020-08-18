Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 8 with the jury pool coming from Allen County.
Oberhansley was charged in September 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Jeffersonville home.
He was found incompetent for trial in January after evaluations by two psychologists, and transported to Logansport State Hospital in May after a two-month delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.
He was set to stand trial in August 2019 with a jury drawn from central Indiana’s Hamilton County, but a mistrial was declared during the first day of testimony after a state’s witness spoke of things attorneys had agreed would not be mentioned to the jury.
Attorneys tried to select a new jury from Hamilton County, but they found that due to media coverage, many potential jurors already knew details about the case.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind..