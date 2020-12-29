Pennington was charged in July 2016 with killing 38-year-old Robert K. Jones and 35-year-old Crystal J. Warner.
Warner and Jones, both of Florence, went missing July 3 and their bodies were later found in different counties.
Kentucky State Police said Pennington rented a cabin from Jones in Washington County, and the two victims went to the cabin to discuss the property with Pennington before they disappeared.
Pennington had pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges and was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 15, according to court records.
Ten out of about 215 inmates at the jail were infected with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, Mann said. The facility has taken multiple precautions to control the virus’s spread, he said.
