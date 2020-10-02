Rudolph filed a handwritten challenge in June, and a public defender submitted further arguments in the case this week, WBMA-TV reported. He is seeking a new sentencing hearing or an opportunity to change his guilty plea.
Prosecutors argue that Rudolph, 54, waived his right to appeal when he pleaded guilty in the clinic blast, which killed an off-duty Birmingham police officer who was providing security for the clinic. Subsequent court decisions don’t void Rudolph’s plea, they also argued.
Court records show Rudolph, who is serving his sentence at the “supermax” federal prison in Florence, Colorado, also is challenging his plea in Atlanta’s Olympic Park bombing, but the case is stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A bomb went off during a musical show at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta on July 27, 1996, killing one person and injuring dozens. The clinic bombing occurred in downtown Birmingham on Jan. 29, 1998.
A witness tracked Rudolph away from the clinic, providing authorities with a description but he got away and disappeared into the mountains of western North Carolina. He was subsequently arrested behind a grocery store in Murphy, North Carolina, in 2003.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.