That caused delays of 24 to 72 hours in shipments of personal protective equipment that the company would normally be able to deliver on the same day, according to court filings. The company packages and distributes protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns.
“As businesses worked to get PPE into the hands of those most in need of it, Dobbins chose to hack his former employer and maliciously interrupt that process,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “His actions caused delays in the delivery of desperately needed equipment in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.”
Dobbins, who lives in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, was sentenced to serve a year and a day in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $221,200. He had pleaded guilty in July to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer.
