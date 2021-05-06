It’s a story Tucker has lived herself — and one she weaves with her personal experiences. The book isn’t a memoir. Instead, it uses real life as a launchpad for a look at an incredible, and sometimes incredibly bizarre, series of physical, mental and emotional changes.
Tucker looks at it all, from the placenta (which she memorably describes as “a scarlet omelet, or the stranded red jellyfish my kids poke at on the beach”) to the brain and breasts and even DNA.
She refers to the changes as a “maternal makeover,” and she’s not kidding. Maternity changes women’s behavior and even their genes to the extent that motherhood as a developmental period is rivaled only by babyhood.
The author is a veteran science journalist and mother of four. Her ability to break down complex topics and conflicting research is formidable.
“Mom Genes” doesn’t shy away from complexity, either: You’ll find adoptive moms, miscarriage, postpartum depression and maternal loss, single parenthood and even fatherhood in its pages. There are also discussions of the social factors, such as race and income, that make motherhood easier for some.
“Once I believed that there were many types of women who quite naturally become many types of mothers,” Tucker writes. “Now I know that one woman has the potential to become many different mothers, depending on conspiring circumstances, support systems, and access to resources, including powerful strangers’ sympathy and respect.”
“Mom Genes” is a book for the many mothers within — and those willing to see them in anew light.