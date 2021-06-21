Salo said, however, that the latest enrollment is doubtless higher than then because the earlier recession was before the Affordable Care Act allowed states to expand their Medicaid programs starting in 2014 to people with slightly higher incomes. The expansion allows people, including single adults, to join if they have incomes up to 138 percent of the poverty line — today, nearly $18,000 for a single person or almost $37,000 for a family of four.