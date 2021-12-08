The Democratic authors of the ACA did not envision any coverage gap when they created the health-care law that was enacted in 2010. Originally, the law sought to widen access to insurance in two ways. It would expand Medicaid nationwide and allow people to join even if their incomes were a little above the poverty line. And for others who lack affordable health-care benefits through a job, it offered new federal subsidies to help pay for the monthly premiums for private health plans sold through insurance marketplaces that the law created.