“The analytical laboratories will continue to do their job. But with the lab-on-chip . . . general practitioners and paramedics will have a tool at their disposal to carry out tests on the patient before going to the laboratory,” said Giuseppe Barillaro, an associate professor of electronics at the University of Pisa and the co-author of a study on bioabsorbable materials, which aid in healing and fully dissolve once the implant is no longer needed. He said that the technology is still maturing and the commercial availability for broad use is not available for all applications.