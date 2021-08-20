Shortly before noon on Feb. 6, Teddy was in the pediatrician’s office being weighed in preparation for the GI visit. The nurse who was measuring the concentration of oxygen in Teddy’s blood told Blair the machine was broken and went to get another after it registered a reading in the 50s (normal is above 95 percent). As a second device produced the same catastrophic result, Teddy began to turn blue. The pediatrician rushed in and told Blair she had called 911 and that the fire department was en route to take Teddy to a hospital three blocks away.