Uncontrolled growth of C cells results in elevated levels of calcitonin and signal the presence of a cancer that is usually felt as a lump. In the early stages, the lump can be small and cause few symptoms, making the malignancy difficult to detect — one reason medullary cancer tends to be diagnosed at a later stage than other forms. Once the cancer starts to grow, coughing, shortness of breath, neck swelling and diarrhea are often present. In later stages, facial flushing may occur. Treatment involves removal of the thyroid, which may be curative in the early stages of the disease.