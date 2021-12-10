She took an over-the-counter decongestant, but that didn’t help. Inching along walls to get to the car, she was taken by her husband to a walk-in clinic that was open on weekends. A nurse practitioner thought she might have benign paroxysmal positional vertigo caused by an inner ear imbalance or labyrinthitis, an infection of the inner ear. She prescribed an antihistamine to treat the latter and advised Cutter to see an ear, nose and throat specialist. Cutter went home and slept for the rest of the day.