The eye doctor quickly diagnosed optic neuritis, an inflammation of the optic nerve that is often seen in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease of the central nervous system. He immediately sent her to a neuro-ophthalmologist, a doctor trained in ophthalmology and neurology who specializes in unusual visual problems that originate in the nervous system, not the eyes. The specialist prescribed high-dose steroids, and Lefelar’s vision returned to normal. Doctors ruled out MS and could find no underlying cause of her dimming vision. With luck, they told her, it wouldn’t recur.