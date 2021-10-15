In July 2010, Franklin saw an ear, nose and throat specialist for episodes of vertigo and pulsatile tinnitus, a rhythmic whooshing or thumping sound that can signal a serious disorder. He ordered scans, which were normal, and ruled out an aneurysm or an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain. The doctor told Franklin that her thyroid problem might be related to tinnitus; an overactive thyroid can cause a racing pulse and heart palpitations that could explain the sound that echoed in her ears. Another specialist worked Franklin up for a pheochromocytoma, a rare adrenal tumor that can cause sweating. Testing showed nothing abnormal.