In January 2015, Zier was driving back from Vermont with her children after a snowboarding trip she hoped would boost their spirits when she pulled to the side of the Garden State Parkway. Zier had been battling a bad case of bronchitis for several days; increasingly short of breath and dizzy, she felt too sick to drive the rest of the way home. She spent the next four days in a New Jersey hospital where she was treated for pneumonia.