“No one ever thought to investigate the cause of my continuous injuries,” said Jacobson, 37, who lives in New York City.

Growing up in a family that she said discouraged discussion of ill health, Jacobson learned early on not to complain about her pain, which seemed more frequent and severe than normal. She also refrained from mentioning her near-constant stomachache.

It wasn't until Jacobson was nursing a significant hip injury at age 35 that a specialist revealed the cause of her long-standing problems. But the diagnosis of a lifelong disorder raised many questions about how she should manage it.

“I was told I had it and then it was like, ‘See you. Bye,’ ” she said. “There was no treatment plan.”

Unusually flexible

Jacobson’s difficulties started early. When she was a few months old she was fitted with plaster casts that ran from below her knees to her ankles to correct pigeon toes, a condition in which the toes point inward. The casts were followed by corrective shoes, which Jacobson wore until she was 18 months old.

At 3, she began taking gymnastics classes. Teachers and coaches approvingly noted her unusual flexibility and the sport quickly became “one of my favorite things in the world,” she said.

Being athletic was valued in her family and important to her. “Sports really helped shape me and taught me some fundamental values,” she said.

But her flexibility was made possible by unusually loose joints that frequently popped out of place. Jacobson taped her wrists and ankles in a largely ineffective attempt to support them during gymnastics. But she couldn’t use tape to remedy the same problem with her hips; she learned to move carefully so that when a hip joint popped out, it popped back in.

Jacobson’s wrist fracture at 9 was followed two years later by the first of several ankle sprains. At 15, her wrists hurt so much she was forced to give up gymnastics.

A year later, she partially dislocated her kneecap playing field hockey. She also developed a chronically stiff neck.

Doctors said they didn’t know what was causing her recurrent injuries. “They always said I was fine, just naturally flexible and possibly double-jointed,” Jacobson said.

Her injuries diminished during college, although she sometimes rolled her ankles while walking.

At 27, clomping around in heavy snow boots while working in fashion design in Manhattan, Jacobson developed a sudden stabbing pain in her right foot. At first, she ignored it. A few days later when the pain had become unbearable, she consulted an orthopedist who told her she had somehow broken a bone on the top of her foot.

In her late 20s Jacobson developed unexplained fainting episodes apparently caused by low blood pressure. A tilt table test, which can assess the causes of fainting, was found to be positive. It indicated that Jacobson might be suffering from dysautonomia, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system that controls blood pressure and heart rate. She was told to eat iodized salt and stay hydrated.

In 2014, Jacobson decided to start her own business selling handbags she designed. The job required periodic trips to Spain where the bags were made.

The trips, she said, were professionally exhilarating but physically punishing. “I tried backpack after backpack and roller bag after roller bag,” she said, but her shoulders and neck were constantly wracked with pain that was difficult to control.

In September 2018, Jacobson was awakened by a sudden jolt in her left hip; the joint had popped out while she slept. She was too groggy to move carefully and the joint failed to pop back in. A few days later, in excruciating pain, she went to a New York emergency room where she was diagnosed with a frayed labrum, chronic damage to the ring of cartilage along the outside rim of the hip joint socket that provides cushioning and a secure seal.

A hip specialist recommended surgery, but Jacobson opted for physical therapy. Her physical therapist suggested she see a rheumatologist.

She recalls sitting on the exam table as the rheumatologist questioned her about the bruises that covered her legs. She told him that she bruised frequently for no apparent reason.

“I so clearly remember him touching my skin and asking if it was always this soft,” she said. Jacobson, proud of its softness, said yes. The doctor then pulled on the skin on her forearm, neck and cheek to test its elasticity.

“Then I remember he stopped speaking,” she recalled.

Where to turn?

After further testing, the rheumatologist told Jacobson he suspected she had a form of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), an inherited disorder caused by defects in collagen, the tough fibrous protein essential to connective tissue that helps support skin, bones, blood vessels and organs. These defects can cause problems ranging from slightly loose joints to a sudden, life-threatening rupture of the intestines. There are 13 subtypes of EDS, which has no cure.

“I’d never heard of it,” Jacobson said, adding that no one in her family has been diagnosed with it.

Many forms, including hypermobile EDS, the most common type and the one that affects Jacobson, are characterized by loose joints, velvety elastic skin that bruises easily, abnormal wound healing and chronic pain that can be severe. There is no specific test for the syndrome which is estimated to affect 1 in 5,000 people, the vast majority of whom are women. This gender disparity may be due to the effect of female hormones, which promote joint laxity necessary for childbirth. EDS is often accompanied by dysautonomia and intestinal problems, including bloating, nausea and vomiting.

The goal of treatment is to prevent serious complications and to relieve pain and other symptoms through physical therapy, medication, exercise or other nonsurgical means. Depending on the type and severity of EDS, surgery can be risky because of impaired wound healing and excessive bleeding. People with most forms have normal life expectancies.

Jacobson began seeing a variety of specialists to assess and manage her diverse symptoms, but soon found coordinating her care overwhelming and confusing.

“There was no treatment plan,” she said.

By 2019, her health had become more fragile. Jacobson had put her handbag business on hold after her hip injury and concluded that she needed the expertise provided by a physician familiar with EDS who could oversee her case and help manage her care.

One such specialist is Clair Francomano, a geneticist and expert in hereditary disorders of connective tissue.

Until she moved to Indianapolis from Baltimore last year to become a professor of medical and molecular genetics at the IU School of Medicine, Francomano headed the Ehlers-Danlos National Foundation Center for Clinical Care and Research at the Harvey Institute for Human Genetics, part of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Jacobson was told there was a year-long wait for an appointment with Francomano, a former chief of the medical genetics branch at the National Human Genome Research Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. She made an appointment for May 2020.

Then she got lucky. In late February, weeks before the pandemic shut down travel, Francomano’s office called with a cancellation. Soon afterward, Jacobson and her mother flew to Indianapolis.

'Pretty typical'

“She seemed pretty typical,” Francomano recalled of their Feb. 24 meeting. Like many of the estimated 1,000 EDS patients the geneticist has seen in her 40-year career, Jacobson’s diagnosis had been long-delayed.

“She has done what a lot of my patients who are high-functioning have done,” Francomano said. “She’s got a lot of bad stuff going on, but she powers through it.”

In addition to medically evaluating patients, Francomano tries to put together a comprehensive plan to help them manage their illness.

“I try to tackle all things at the same time,” she said. Like Jacobson, some people with EDS also suffer from dysautonomia and digestive disorders, as well as other ailments that seem unrelated.

They can face an uphill battle, Francomano said. Doctors tend to be skeptical and obtaining treatment can be difficult.

“I was taught as a medical student that ‘If everything is wrong, nothing is wrong,’ ” Francomano said. And patients with EDS may seem overwhelming, she noted. “They come in with these long lists of complaints and are so desperate for care.”

Most doctors operate under unforgiving time constraints and “can hardly tackle one problem in 10 minutes,” Francomano observed.

But, she said, “there is such a thing as EDS. It’s not just bendy joints. Early recognition and early treatment are very important.”

Francomano believes that EDS should be considered in people who have complex multisystem complaints that seem unrelated. A two-minute assessment of a patient’s joints, she said, can detect hypermobility.

Jacobson spent three hours with Francomano and her team, returning to New York with a plan that included specific recommendations for therapies, further testing and practical strategies to alleviate her pain.

Since then she has checked in periodically by phone and email. Her next in-person appointment is scheduled for February.

“She’s given me some answers and was able to pull together all the loose ends I never understood,” Jacobson said. “Now I have someone I can reach out to.”