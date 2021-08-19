That’s the question at the heart of Charles Piller’s in-depth investigation of a 2016 asthma trial and its counterparts in the world of medical research. The article, which appeared in Science, examines a federally funded trial in which University of Pittsburgh researchers looked into vitamin D’s relationship to childhood asthma. Researchers enrolled 400 participants, all asthmatic children with vitamin D deficiencies, most of whom were Black, and gave half of them high doses of vitamin D.