And for those who want to shop around, comparisons are not easy. The Medicare.gov website provides an overview of health plan costs and benefits and lets seniors compare plans’ premiums based on what medications the beneficiary uses. But it doesn’t offer a comparison of which doctors, dentists or hospitals are in the Medicare Advantage network or provide details about limits on dental, hearing and vision care. For that information, consumers must go to each insurer’s website and read through a summary of benefits that can be dozens of pages long.