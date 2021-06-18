You may be surprised at how often those two things can happen. A study published in 2019 in the journal BMC Geri­at­rics found that when pharmacy students went to older adults’ homes, they discovered that 40 percent had ­expired medications on hand, 15 percent had poten­tially inappropriate meds and about 20 percent had duplicate drugs. And a December 2019 University of Michigan national poll of older adults found that among those who took five or more prescription drugs, 32 percent also ­reported taking another five or more over-the-counter (OTC) meds or supplements, which can magnify the effects of prescription drugs or interact with them.