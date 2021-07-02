Many men will make excuses when things aren’t going well, but there are some signs that should not be ignored. These include changes in mood, including anger outbursts or long periods of sadness that don’t pass, changes in appetite, gaining or losing weight, feeling hopeless and losing interest in activities that are usually enjoyable, feeling overly stressed and anxious, being unable to leave the house or avoiding situations in which being able to leave might be difficult, no longer wanting to socialize, having thoughts of harming yourself or taking your life, experiencing a decline in concentration and job performance, turning to substance abuse, and having unexplained physical symptoms such as stomach aches and headaches. It should be pointed out that these signs that help is needed apply to women as well as men.