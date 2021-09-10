Referring to someone as, “a schizophrenic,” instead of a person with schizophrenia, dehumanizes them. “An illness is a part of their life and experience and does not define who they are,” Byrd said. Bruce Liese, a professor of family medicine and psychiatry and clinical director of the Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment at the University of Kansas, said that people are too quick to use these kinds of linguistic shortcuts: “He or she is a drug addict. He or she is an alcoholic.” But they are not, he added, they are people with these health issues; instead we should say, “He or she suffers from alcoholism.”