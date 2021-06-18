Months later, Merritt is out of crisis and living and working in Portland. He recognizes how lucky he was that day in June 2020. Lucky he didn’t encounter police while raving in his bathrobe at 1 a.m. Lucky, numerous studies suggest, that he is White, since Black people in the United States are almost three times as likely to be fatally shot by police as Whites. Mostly, he was lucky to live in Eugene, birthplace of this mental health program that is starting to be replicated by cities nationwide.