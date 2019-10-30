Williams said he attempted to use the information to determine if women who went in for follow-up appointments after an abortion at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri had failed abortions. He sought the information after state officials revoked the clinic’s license in June, citing concerns over multiple “failed abortions,” which required additional procedures, and a patient who suffered life-threatening complications.

State health officials are not subject to medical privacy laws, and Williams has legal access to Planned Parenthood abortion reports that contain information about menstrual cycles, said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, director of state media campaigns for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Nonetheless, the revelation has alarmed lawyers, women’s health experts and abortion rights activists.

Democratic Rep. Crystal Quade, minority leader in the Missouri House of Representatives, called on Republican Gov. Mike Parson to “immediately investigate whether patient privacy was compromised or laws broken and determine if this is a person who Missourians can be comfortable having in position of public trust.”

“Based on the politics of the state and the passing of an egregious abortion ban bill, I don’t have a lot of hope that the governor is going to make this a priority,” Quade said in an interview.

The governor’s office and the Missouri health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parson signed a restrictive law earlier this year that banned abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy, which was blocked by a federal court.

The tracking of women’s periods recalls China’s practice when it limited families to one child to control population growth, said Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University Langone Health.

The Chinese government kept details about women’s contraceptive use and whether people were sterilized, pregnant, married or single. “When a government official monitors your reproductive behavior, you are perilously close to replicating totalitarian regime,” Caplan said.

Women’s health experts emphasized that abortion is a safe medical procedure and said a follow-up appointment after an abortion does not necessarily indicate that an abortion failed.

“The very idea of keeping a government spreadsheet of patients’ menstrual cycles seems more in line with the plans of a deranged stalker than with the program of the highest state health official in Missouri,” Cornell Law professor Sherry Colb emailed in response to a reporter’s questions.

This is not the first time Williams’s actions have come under fire by reproductive health advocates. In June, Missouri ended a mandate that patients getting abortions have pelvic exams at least three days prior, which required them to undergo multiple invasive exams just days apart.

Reproaction, an abortion and reproductive rights advocacy group, said it is collecting signatures calling on Williams to resign. It collected 2,400 after Williams implemented the rule requiring more pelvic exams, said Pamela Merritt, the group’s co-founder and co-director.

Missouri is one of several states to pass highly restrictive abortion laws that would all but outlaw abortion. The goal is to send cases to the U.S. Supreme Court that might lead a conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion. All of the bans have been blocked by federal courts.

Ariana Eunjung Cha contributed to this report.

