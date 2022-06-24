Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US

NEW YORK — There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.
CDC sets the federal government’s vaccine guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart. An expert advisory panel this week voted unanimously to recommend that CDC endorse the Moderna shots, too.
Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.
