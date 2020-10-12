St. Frances Xavier Cabrini was born in 1850 in what is now the Lombardy region of Italy. She immigrated to the United States in 1889 and went on to found schools, hospitals and orphanages. She died in 1917.
“Today the lesson of Mother Cabrini is even more vital because of the challenges we are facing,” Cuomo said on Monday.
Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, would normally spend Columbus Day marching in the city’s Columbus Day Parade, but this year’s parade was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
