Some of those who got sick ate at restaurants serving ramen in three states, officials said.
The states where cases have been reported are: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Restaurant employees should check for recalled dried mushrooms and not serve or sell them, officials said.
Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, the CDC said. Symptoms usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.
However, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.