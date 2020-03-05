In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.
Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”
Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.
