A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.
“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.
The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.
