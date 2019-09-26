The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $1 billion Thursday to battle addiction and chronic pain, the single largest financial commitment to one program ever by the government’s premier biomedical research center.

The $945 million in research grants will go to 375 grantees in 41 states. The money will fund studies of better ways to treat opioid addiction, the development of nonaddictive treatments for chronic pain and guidelines for the care of infants born dependent on drugs, among many other topics.

The money comes from NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative, launched in 2018. About 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain, and in 2018 about 10.3 million people aged 12 and older abused opioids, including heroin, NIH said.

“We have effective tools, such as medication-assisted treatment, but we still need better ways to treat opioid addiction and manage pain in an effective, personalized way,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release.

