The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $1 billion Thursday to battle addiction and chronic pain, the single largest financial commitment to one program ever by the government’s premier biomedical research center.

The $945 million in research grants will go to 375 grantees in 41 states. The money will fund studies of better ways to treat opioid addiction, the development of nonaddictive treatments for chronic pain and guidelines for the care of infants born dependent on drugs, among many other topics.