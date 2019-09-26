For some with chronic pain, the problem is not in their backs or knees but their brains
The money comes from NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative, launched in 2018. About 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain, and in 2018 about 10.3 million people aged 12 and older abused opioids, including heroin, NIH said.
“We have effective tools, such as medication-assisted treatment, but we still need better ways to treat opioid addiction and manage pain in an effective, personalized way,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release.
This story will be updated.