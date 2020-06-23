The migrants were detained and transferred to a holding site in border town of Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece.
The so-called Balkan migration route, mostly running through former Yugoslav republics, has been closed since 2015 and Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But police say trafficking networks remain active in the border area.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.