Zaev told lawmakers his new Cabinet will focus on reviving the economy, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and fighting corruption. He announced one billion euros ($1.19 billion) in new investments, a 40% increase in the minimum wage and pensions and a planned judiciary reform.
The conservative opposition, led by the VMRO-DPMNE party, fiercely criticized the new Cabinet, claiming it is “incapable” of dealing with the pandemic and fulfilling its promises.
“This is a government (composed) of lies … also it is a coalition of continued crime and corruption,” claimed Aleksandar Nikolovski, a senior VMRO-DPMNE official, adding that protests will start this fall in a bid to force the government’s fall.
Parliament must conclude the debate on the confidence vote by midnight Sunday. Approval is expected, since Zaev and his allies won 62 of the 120 seats in parliament.
