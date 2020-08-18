Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes.
“It is very serious and we must take serious actions,” Jenkins said in an address to students and staff.
Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.
